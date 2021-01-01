Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 20i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (519 against 422 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 12.86% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 428 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 83.1%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1310:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 +23%
519 nits
Honor 20i
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 20i +18%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1037 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 20i
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 20i
1372
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 +4%
143670
Honor 20i
137864
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 +4%
198567
Honor 20i
190451
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.3 dB
Honor 20i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2017 April 2019
Release date July 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20i. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.

