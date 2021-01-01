Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 20S

Хуавей Хонор 9
Huawei Honor 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 169K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 13.96% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.2:9
PPI 428 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 70.24% 84.2%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1310:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 +4%
516 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 20S +20%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1037 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 20S
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 +16%
197581
Honor 20S
169672
AnTuTu Ranking (231st and 295th place)

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic 2.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.1 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2017 September 2019
Release date July 2017 October 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20S is definitely a better buy.

