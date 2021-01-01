Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.43 inches larger screen size
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (384K versus 198K)
  • Thinner bezels – 16.36% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.1 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 20:9
PPI 428 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 86.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1310:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 +5%
519 nits
Honor 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 30 +23%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 1037 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 30
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 30
2572
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9
143670
Honor 30
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9
198567
Honor 30 +94%
384675
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.3 dB
Honor 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2017 April 2020
Release date July 2017 June 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

