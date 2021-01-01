Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 8 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9
Huawei Honor 8 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 428 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 69.65%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1310:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9
519 nits
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 147.2 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9 +1%
70.24%
Honor 8 Lite
69.65%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 655
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.12 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 1037 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~40 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 +128%
1859
Honor 8 Lite
814
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 +93%
6178
Honor 8 Lite
3197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 +153%
143670
Honor 8 Lite
56892
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9
198567
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 8 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (480p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.3 dB
Honor 8 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2017 February 2017
Release date July 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 vs Huawei Honor 9
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Huawei Honor 9
3. Huawei P20 vs Huawei Honor 9
4. Huawei Honor 10 vs Huawei Honor 9
5. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 8 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 9X vs Huawei Honor 8 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 9 Lite vs Huawei Honor 8 Lite
8. Huawei Honor 8 vs Huawei Honor 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish