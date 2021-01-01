Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 8 Pro

Хуавей Хонор 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8 Про
Huawei Honor 9
Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3200 mAh
  • 20% higher pixel density (515 vs 428 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 428 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 73.85%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.8 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 1310:1 1803:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9
519 nits
Honor 8 Pro +7%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 8 Pro +5%
73.85%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1037 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9
1859
Honor 8 Pro +1%
1874
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 +3%
6178
Honor 8 Pro
5977
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 +12%
143670
Honor 8 Pro
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9
198567
Honor 8 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 +9%
11:28 hr
Honor 8 Pro
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 8 Pro +9%
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 8 Pro +21%
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 +4%
85.3 dB
Honor 8 Pro
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2017 February 2017
Release date July 2017 April 2017
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 8 Pro. It has a better display and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 vs Honor 9
2. Redmi Note 8 vs Honor 9
3. Huawei P20 vs Honor 9
4. Honor 10 vs Honor 9
5. Honor 9X vs Honor 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish