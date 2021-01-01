Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 8 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- Weighs 29 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3200 mAh
- 20% higher pixel density (515 vs 428 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.1 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|428 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.24%
|73.85%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|1310:1
|1803:1
Design and build
|Height
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|1037 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1859
Honor 8 Pro +1%
1874
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 +3%
6178
5977
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 +12%
143670
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
198567
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|14 GB
|11.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9 +9%
11:28 hr
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
Honor 8 Pro +9%
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Honor 8 Pro +21%
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Monochrome lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2017
|February 2017
|Release date
|July 2017
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.26 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.26 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 8 Pro. It has a better display and camera.
