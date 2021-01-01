Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 8C

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 59% higher pixel density (428 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Has a 1.16 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 11.17% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.9:9
PPI 428 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 81.41%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1310:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9
519 nits
Honor 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 8C +16%
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2360 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1037 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 +53%
1859
Honor 8C
1216
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 +35%
6178
Honor 8C
4569
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 +39%
143670
Honor 8C
103600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9
198567
Honor 8C
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 8.2
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 8C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.3 dB
Honor 8C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2017 October 2018
Release date July 2017 November 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

