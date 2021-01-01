Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.