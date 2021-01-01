Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 8S

Хуавей Хонор 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Huawei Honor 9
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 79K)
  • 45% higher pixel density (428 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Thinner bezels – 7.86% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19:9
PPI 428 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 78.1%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1310:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9
519 nits
Honor 8S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 8S +11%
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1037 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 8S
160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 8S
534
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 +157%
143670
Honor 8S
55972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 +150%
198567
Honor 8S
79366
Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9.0
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 8S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.3 dB
Honor 8S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2017 April 2019
Release date July 2017 April 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9 is definitely a better buy.

