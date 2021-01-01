Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 8X

Хуавей Хонор 9
Huawei Honor 9
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 164K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (516 against 424 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (96 vs 77 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.76% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 428 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 70.24% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32.8 ms 39.6 ms
Contrast 1310:1 880:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 +22%
516 nits
Honor 8X
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 8X +20%
84%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1037 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 8X
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9
n/a
Honor 8X
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 +20%
197581
Honor 8X
164872

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 8X +29%
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 8X +53%
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9 +1%
85.1 dB
Honor 8X
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2017 September 2018
Release date July 2017 October 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.

