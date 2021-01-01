Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9 vs Honor 8X Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.1-inch Huawei Honor 9 (with HiSilicon Kirin 960) that was released on June 12, 2017, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 112K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (519 against 442 nits)
  • 22% higher pixel density (428 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 15.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Has a 2.02 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 13.49% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9
vs
Honor 8X Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.1 inches 7.12 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 18.7:9
PPI 428 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.24% 83.73%
Display tests
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1310:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9 +17%
519 nits
Honor 8X Max
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 147.3 mm (5.8 inches) 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9
70.24%
Honor 8X Max +19%
83.73%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9 and Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2360 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 Adreno 509
GPU clock 1037 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor 9 +38%
1859
Honor 8X Max
1343
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9 +27%
6178
Honor 8X Max
4851
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9 +28%
143670
Honor 8X Max
112493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9 +76%
198567
Honor 8X Max
112783
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9
21:03 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9
85.3 dB
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2017 August 2018
Release date July 2017 September 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 1.26 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.26 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.

