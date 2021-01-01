Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 9A (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.