Huawei Honor 9A vs Honor 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 9A (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 46 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
- The phone is 3-years and 10-months newer
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (527 against 452 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 8.91% more screen real estate
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
- 53% higher pixel density (424 vs 278 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|278 ppi
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|72.39%
|RGB color space
|94.1%
|-
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|31 ms
|41 ms
|Contrast
|1492:1
|1128:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|HiSilicon Kirin 950
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T880 MP4
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~122 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|9 GB
|8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2016
|Release date
|May 2020
|August 2016
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.69 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9A is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1