Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 9A (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.