Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 9A (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.