Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9A vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9A vs Honor 8S

Хуавей Хонор 9А
Huawei Honor 9A
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8С
Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 9A (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 79K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9A
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 278 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.1% -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 1492:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9A
534 nits
Honor 8S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9A +4%
81.3%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9A and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9A +11%
176
Honor 8S
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9A +68%
907
Honor 8S
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9A +22%
96673
Honor 8S
79484

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9.0
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9A
84.4 dB
Honor 8S
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2020 April 2019
Release date May 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Huawei Honor 9A
2. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Huawei Honor 9A
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Huawei Honor 9A
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Huawei Honor 9A
5. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Huawei Honor 9A
6. Huawei Honor 9X or Huawei Honor 8S
7. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Huawei Honor 8S
8. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Huawei Honor 8S
9. Huawei Honor 8 Lite or Huawei Honor 8S
10. Huawei Y5 (2019) or Huawei Honor 8S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish