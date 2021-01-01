Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9A vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9A vs Honor 9

Huawei Honor 9A
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor 9A (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.06% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 96K)
  • 54% higher pixel density (428 vs 278 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9A
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 278 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.1% -
PWM - Not detected
Response time 31 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1492:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9A +2%
527 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9A +16%
81.3%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9A and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 680 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9A
176
Honor 9
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9A
899
Honor 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9A
79624
Honor 9 +80%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9A
96598
Honor 9 +106%
198567
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 9 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9A
n/a
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9A
n/a
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9A
n/a
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9A
85.4 dB
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 June 2017
Release date May 2020 July 2017
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9A. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.

