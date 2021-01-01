Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor 9C (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.