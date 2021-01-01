Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor 9C (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.