Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Honor 9S (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 96K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (432 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9S
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.9:9
PPI 295 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 73.8% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9S
n/a
Honor 10
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9S
73.8%
Honor 10 +8%
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9S and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9S
174
Honor 10 +99%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9S
912
Honor 10 +63%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9S
96622
Honor 10 +124%
216364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9S
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9S
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9S
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9S
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2018
Release date May 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 87 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.

