Huawei Honor 9S vs Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Honor 9S (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 96K)
- 46% higher pixel density (432 vs 295 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|73.8%
|79.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10 is definitely a better buy.
