Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Honor 9S (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 101K)
  • Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1280 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3020 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.7% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 33% higher pixel density (391 vs 295 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9S
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.8% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1163:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9S
n/a
Honor 50 Lite
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9S
73.8%
Honor 50 Lite +21%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9S and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9S
173
Honor 50 Lite +74%
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9S
907
Honor 50 Lite +35%
1220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 9S
101204
Honor 50 Lite +107%
209089
CPU 39175 65559
GPU 12845 40467
Memory 26349 46049
UX 23821 57345
Total score 101204 209089
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 382
PCMark 3.0 score - 6030
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 3.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power - 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9S
n/a
Honor 50 Lite
89.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 October 2021
Release date May 2020 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

