Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Honor 9S (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S Prime, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.