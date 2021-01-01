Huawei Honor 9S vs Honor 9A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch Huawei Honor 9S (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|73.8%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.1%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1492:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (8 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 87 USD
|~ 137 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9A is definitely a better buy.
