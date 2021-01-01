Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Lite vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs 10 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10 Лайт
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 9X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 148K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Lite
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.4% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 27 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 565:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Honor 10 Lite +5%
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9X Lite +2%
84.4%
Honor 10 Lite
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Lite +11%
164532
Honor 10 Lite
148044

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:36 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Lite
78.4 dB
Honor 10 Lite +8%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 November 2018
Release date May 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 9X Lite. It has a better display, camera, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Honor 9X Lite vs Galaxy A50
2. Honor 9X Lite vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Honor 9X Lite vs Redmi Note 8
4. Honor 9X Lite vs Redmi 8
5. Honor 9X Lite vs Honor 8X
6. Honor 10 Lite vs P30 Lite
7. Honor 10 Lite vs Mi A3
8. Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 8T
9. Honor 10 Lite vs Galaxy A10
10. Honor 10 Lite vs Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish