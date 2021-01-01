Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Lite vs Honor 20e – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Honor 20e

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 9X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20e, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20e
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 164K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Lite
vs
Honor 20e

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.4% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 565:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Honor 20e +1%
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9X Lite +2%
84.4%
Honor 20e
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Huawei Honor 20e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Lite
335
Honor 20e +4%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Lite
1324
Honor 20e +5%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Lite
164532
Honor 20e +17%
192824

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:36 hr 2:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Lite
78.4 dB
Honor 20e
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date May 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Lite. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20e.

