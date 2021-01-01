Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Honor 20i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 9X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3400 mAh
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 168K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|565:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
344
Honor 20i +2%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1345
Honor 20i +5%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168426
Honor 20i +14%
192751
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:36 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the design is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Lite. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20i.
