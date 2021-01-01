Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 9X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.