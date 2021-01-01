Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs 8A 2020
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 9X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A 2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- Comes with 730 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3020 mAh
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 111K)
- 40% higher pixel density (396 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 181 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A 2020
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Weighs 38 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|27 ms
|-
|Contrast
|565:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Lite +90%
344
181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Lite +33%
1345
1010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Lite +51%
168426
111705
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|1:36 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 125 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Lite is definitely a better buy.
