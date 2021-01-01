Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Lite vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Lite vs Honor 9X

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Huawei Honor 9X Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (461 against 422 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Lite
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.4% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 99%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 27 ms 29 ms
Contrast 565:1 969:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Lite
422 nits
Honor 9X +9%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9X Lite
84.4%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Lite and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Lite +2%
335
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Lite
1324
Honor 9X +3%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Lite +4%
164532
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 9 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 1:36 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Lite
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Lite +1%
78.4 dB
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2019
Release date May 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Lite. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
23 (45.1%)
28 (54.9%)
Total votes: 51

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
5. Huawei Honor 9X Lite or Oppo Realme 6i
6. Huawei Honor 9X or Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Huawei Honor 9X or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Huawei Honor 9X or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Huawei Honor 9X or Honor 8X
10. Huawei Honor 9X or 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish