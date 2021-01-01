Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs 10X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
- 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 163K)
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (517 against 423 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 10% longer battery life (114 vs 104 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.59 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.7%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|34.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1655:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +96%
588
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +47%
1910
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Pro +89%
309512
163673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Pro +1%
14:23 hr
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:48 hr
Honor 10X Lite +15%
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
33:12 hr
Honor 10X Lite +12%
37:25 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (90th and 54th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Pro. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10X Lite.
