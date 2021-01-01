Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs 10X Lite

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10Х Лайт
Huawei Honor 10X Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 163K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (517 against 423 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (114 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Pro
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34.8 ms -
Contrast 1655:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Pro +22%
517 nits
Honor 10X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +47%
1910
Honor 10X Lite
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Pro +89%
309512
Honor 10X Lite
163673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Pro +1%
14:23 hr
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Honor 10X Lite +15%
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr
Honor 10X Lite +12%
37:25 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (90th and 54th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 October 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Pro. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10X Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9T and Honor 9X Pro
2. Galaxy A51 and Honor 9X Pro
3. Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro
4. P40 Pro and Honor 9X Pro
5. Realme 5 Pro and Honor 9X Pro
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Honor 10X Lite
7. P40 Lite and Honor 10X Lite
8. Redmi Note 9 and Honor 10X Lite
9. Honor 10 Lite and Honor 10X Lite
10. Poco X3 NFC and Honor 10X Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish