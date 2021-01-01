Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 169K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.44 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Weighs 47 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Pro
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 391 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34.8 ms -
Contrast 1655:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Pro +5%
517 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9X Pro +1%
84.7%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +77%
588
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +37%
1910
Honor 20S
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Pro +82%
309512
Honor 20S
169672
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (143rd and 295th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 Magic 2.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X Pro. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20S.

