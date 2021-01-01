Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 50 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (370K versus 208K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (513 against 430 nits)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 591 and 301 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 66W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Pro
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34.8 ms -
Contrast 1655:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Pro +19%
513 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Pro
84.7%
Honor 50 Lite +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +55%
1902
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 9X Pro +78%
370272
Honor 50 Lite
208522
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 October 2021
Release date September 2019 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Lite. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 20
4. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Nova 5T
5. Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 9 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X
8. Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A32
10. Huawei Honor 50 Lite and Oppo Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish