Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 107K)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (391 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Weighs 56 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Pro
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% 98.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34.8 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1655:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Pro
512 nits
Honor 8A +5%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Pro +7%
84.7%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +235%
589
Honor 8A
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X Pro +114%
1904
Honor 8A
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9X Pro +138%
204690
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Pro +196%
316639
Honor 8A
107043
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Pro
82.7 dB
Honor 8A +8%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 January 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

