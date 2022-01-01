Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 8X Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs 8X Max

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х Макс
Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Huawei Honor 8X Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 126K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (514 against 449 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • 12% higher pixel density (391 vs 350 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9 mm narrower
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Pro
vs
Honor 8X Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 7.12 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 391 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 83.73%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 34.8 ms -
Contrast 1655:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Pro +14%
514 nits
Honor 8X Max
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X Pro +1%
84.7%
Honor 8X Max
83.73%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2270 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 509
GPU clock 820 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor 9X Pro +193%
369839
Honor 8X Max
126024
CPU 107064 57553
GPU 93694 23442
Memory 81543 34032
UX 88402 11251
Total score 369839 126024
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:11 hr -
Watching video 10:54 hr -
Gaming 05:11 hr -
Standby 112 hr -
General battery life
Honor 9X Pro
31:47 hr
Honor 8X Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 August 2018
Release date September 2019 September 2018
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9X Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
2. Huawei Honor 9X Pro or 9X Premium
3. Huawei Honor 8X Max or Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish