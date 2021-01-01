Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9

Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Has a 1.49 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (104 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 197K)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.46% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Weighs 51 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X Pro
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 391 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 34.8 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1655:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Honor 9
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9X Pro +21%
84.7%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 820 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X Pro +57%
309512
Honor 9
197581
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (143rd and 231st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 13 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X Pro +26%
14:23 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X Pro +44%
13:48 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X Pro +57%
33:12 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB
Honor 9 +3%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 June 2017
Release date September 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 20
4. Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs Nova 5T
5. Huawei Honor 9X Pro vs Honor 9 Lite
6. Huawei Honor 9 vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 20
8. Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 9X
9. Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 9 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 9 vs Honor 9A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish