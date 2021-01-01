Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X vs Honor 10X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (461 against 423 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (114 vs 99 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 969:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X +9%
461 nits
Honor 10X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9X
84.3%
Honor 10X Lite
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X +9%
328
Honor 10X Lite
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X +5%
1360
Honor 10X Lite
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X
157989
Honor 10X Lite +4%
163673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 15.4 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Honor 10X Lite +14%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Honor 10X Lite +29%
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X
28:21 hr
Honor 10X Lite +32%
37:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 October 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
18 (40.9%)
26 (59.1%)
Total votes: 44

