Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 20

Хуавей Хонор 9Х
Huawei Honor 9X
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (99 vs 89 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 157K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 969:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X +2%
461 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor 9X
84.3%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X
328
Honor 20 +105%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X
1360
Honor 20 +74%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X
157989
Honor 20 +139%
377088

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 Magic 3.1
OS size 15.4 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Honor 20 +7%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Honor 20 +18%
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X
28:21 hr
Honor 20 +14%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X
78 dB
Honor 20 +4%
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (20%)
20 (80%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Huawei Honor 9X
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 9X
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Honor 9X
4. Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 9X
5. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Huawei Honor 9X
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 20
7. Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei Honor 20
8. Apple iPhone XR and Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish