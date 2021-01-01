Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X vs Honor 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 8

VS
Huawei Honor 9X
Huawei Honor 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 950 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Has a 1.39 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (99 vs 70 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 11.91% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 3-years newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Weighs 43.8 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X
vs
Honor 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 5.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 391 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 72.39%
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 41 ms
Contrast 969:1 1128:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X +1%
455 nits
Honor 8
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 145.5 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X +16%
84.3%
Honor 8
72.39%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 950
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A72
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T880 MP4
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~122 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X
324
Honor 8
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X
1350
Honor 8
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9X +44%
139894
Honor 8
97365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X
175894
Honor 8
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 8
OS size 15.4 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X +19%
12:38 hr
Honor 8
10:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X +40%
12:02 hr
Honor 8
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X +55%
28:21 hr
Honor 8
18:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 35 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X
78 dB
Honor 8 +8%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 July 2016
Release date September 2019 August 2016
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 1.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.69 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X is definitely a better buy.

