Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 655 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.