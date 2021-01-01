Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X vs Honor 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8 Pro, which is powered by Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (99 vs 77 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.45% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8 Pro
  • 32% higher pixel density (515 vs 391 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (556 against 455 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X
vs
Honor 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 391 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 73.85%
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 969:1 1803:1
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X
455 nits
Honor 8 Pro +22%
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 6.97 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X +14%
84.3%
Honor 8 Pro
73.85%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Huawei HiSilicon KIRIN 960
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 650 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9X +9%
139894
Honor 8 Pro
128240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X
175894
Honor 8 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 15.4 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X +19%
12:38 hr
Honor 8 Pro
10:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X +18%
12:02 hr
Honor 8 Pro
10:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X +10%
28:21 hr
Honor 8 Pro
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X
78 dB
Honor 8 Pro +6%
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 February 2017
Release date September 2019 April 2017
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 8 Pro.

