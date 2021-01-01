Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor 9X vs Honor 8C – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8C
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Weighs 29.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor 9X
vs
Honor 8C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 391 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.41%
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 969:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor 9X
455 nits
Honor 8C
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor 9X +4%
84.3%
Honor 8C
81.41%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 8C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor 9X
324
Honor 8C
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor 9X
1350
Honor 8C
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor 9X +35%
139894
Honor 8C
103600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor 9X
175894
Honor 8C
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 8.2
OS size 15.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Honor 8C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Honor 9X
28:21 hr
Honor 8C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor 9X
78 dB
Honor 8C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2019 October 2018
Release date September 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X is definitely a better buy.

