Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.59-inch Huawei Honor 9X (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on July 23, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.