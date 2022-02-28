Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Magic 4 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

VS
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (986K versus 800K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Shows 72% longer battery life (43:44 vs 25:23 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1746 and 1249 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Magic 4 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 93% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor Magic 4 Pro
1004 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +5%
1056 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 213823
GPU - 317561
Memory - 126792
UX - 136444
Total score 986880 800250
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 81%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9552
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Magic UI 6 15.4
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 100 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (100 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:33 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 10:55 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 66 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:23 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +72%
43:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date April 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

