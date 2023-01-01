Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size Comes with 1321 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1321 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3279 mAh Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (931K versus 818K)

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (931K versus 818K) Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (956 against 833 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (956 against 833 nits) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 50% longer battery life (37:24 vs 25:00 hours)

Shows 50% longer battery life (37:24 vs 25:00 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1122 points

54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1122 points The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Weighs 43 grams less

Weighs 43 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9 PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 93% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 94.7% 99.5% PWM 119 Hz 60 Hz Response time 1 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 4 Pro +15% 956 nits iPhone 14 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 4 Pro +8% 93% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Magic UI 6 - OS size 21 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 100 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (100 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:14 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 11:47 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:28 hr 05:24 hr Standby 68 hr 122 hr General battery life Honor Magic 4 Pro 25:00 hr iPhone 14 +50% 37:24 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 4 Pro +9% 88.5 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2022 Release date April 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.