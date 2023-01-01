Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (931K versus 790K)

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 9% longer battery life (27:19 vs 25:00 hours) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (1079 against 956 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI)

The phone is 7-months newer Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9 PPI 460 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 93% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 94.7% 97% PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz Response time 1 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 4 Pro 956 nits Pixel 7 Pro +13% 1079 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 4 Pro +5% 93% Pixel 7 Pro 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Magic UI 6 Stock Android OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (100 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:14 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 11:47 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:28 hr 04:48 hr Standby 68 hr 76 hr General battery life Honor Magic 4 Pro 25:00 hr Pixel 7 Pro +9% 27:19 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 4 Pro 88.5 dB Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2022 Release date April 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.