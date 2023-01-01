Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (931K versus 790K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (27:19 vs 25:00 hours)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (1079 against 956 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI)
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|94.7%
|97%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1122
1047
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Magic 4 Pro +10%
3483
3157
|CPU
|187881
|213533
|GPU
|434884
|317412
|Memory
|148460
|110534
|UX
|166743
|149583
|Total score
|931726
|790522
|Stability
|63%
|71%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|9878
|6401
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13715
|11465
AnTuTu Ranking List (67th and 113th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|Magic UI 6
|Stock Android
|OS size
|21 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (100 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:30 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|09:14 hr
|09:10 hr
|Watching video
|11:47 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|05:28 hr
|04:48 hr
|Standby
|68 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|126°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3648 x 2736
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Pixel 7 Pro +7%
148
Video quality
Pixel 7 Pro +31%
143
Generic camera score
Pixel 7 Pro +12%
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
