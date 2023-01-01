Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (931K versus 790K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (27:19 vs 25:00 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (1079 against 956 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Magic 4 Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 93% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7% 97%
PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor Magic 4 Pro
956 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +13%
1079 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 g (7.58 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor Magic 4 Pro +18%
931726
Pixel 7 Pro
790522
CPU 187881 213533
GPU 434884 317412
Memory 148460 110534
UX 166743 149583
Total score 931726 790522
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% 71%
Graphics test 59 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 9878 6401
PCMark 3.0 score 13715 11465
AnTuTu Ranking List (67th and 113th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Magic UI 6 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (100 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:14 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 11:47 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:28 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 68 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:00 hr
Pixel 7 Pro +9%
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 126°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 3648 x 2736
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor Magic 4 Pro
88.5 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date April 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

