Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (986K versus 513K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 100W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1004 against 755 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (34:31 vs 25:23 hours)
  • Weighs 40 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Magic 4 Pro
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor Magic 4 Pro +33%
1004 nits
Honor 50
755 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Magic 4 Pro +4%
93%
Honor 50
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor Magic 4 Pro +58%
1249
Honor 50
792
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Magic 4 Pro +32%
3929
Honor 50
2979
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor Magic 4 Pro +92%
986880
Honor 50
513462
CPU - 160022
GPU - 156981
Memory - 78639
UX - 116871
Total score 986880 513462
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 15 FPS
Graphics score - 2505
PCMark 3.0 score - 11962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (11th and 188th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 6 Magic UI 4.2
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (100 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:33 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 10:55 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 66 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:23 hr
Honor 50 +36%
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 June 2021
Release date April 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

