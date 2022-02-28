Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro vs Honor 70

Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 4 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
Huawei Honor 70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (932K versus 538K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 100W
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (951 against 751 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:36 vs 25:34 hours)
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Magic 4 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 20:9
PPI 460 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 94.7% 99.6%
PWM 119 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor Magic 4 Pro +27%
951 nits
Honor 70
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Magic 4 Pro +2%
93%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor Magic 4 Pro +21%
1117
Honor 70
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Magic 4 Pro +25%
3484
Honor 70
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor Magic 4 Pro +73%
932882
Honor 70
538346
CPU 187881 162664
GPU 434884 166021
Memory 148460 87124
UX 166743 129564
Total score 932882 538346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Honor Magic 4 Pro +276%
9893
Honor 70
2633
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 59 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 9893 2633
PCMark 3.0 score 13524 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 21 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 100 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (100 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:30 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:33 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 11:47 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 06:16 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 68 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:34 hr
Honor 70 +28%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor Magic 4 Pro +10%
88.5 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date April 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
