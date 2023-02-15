Honor Magic 5 Lite vs 70 Lite VS Honor Magic 5 Lite Honor 70 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Honor Magic 5 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 15, 2023, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Lite 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 340K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 340K) Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB

Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Honor Magic 5 Lite Price Honor 70 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED TFT LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Peak brightness test (auto) Magic 5 Lite 867 nits 70 Lite n/a

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 163.66 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.13 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.68 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Magic 5 Lite +8% 89.9% 70 Lite 83%

Performance Tests of Honor Magic 5 Lite and Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Magic 5 Lite +33% 690 70 Lite 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Magic 5 Lite +15% 1930 70 Lite 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Magic 5 Lite +19% 403241 70 Lite 340025 CPU 118305 - GPU 98784 - Memory 69914 - UX 113011 - Total score 403241 340025 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 40 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:13 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:39 hr - Watching video 18:34 hr - Gaming 06:05 hr - Standby 137 hr - General battery life Magic 5 Lite 40:40 hr 70 Lite n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Magic 5 Lite 70 70 Lite n/a Video quality Magic 5 Lite 77 70 Lite n/a Generic camera score Magic 5 Lite 74 70 Lite n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2023 Release date February 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Lite is definitely a better buy.