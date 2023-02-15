Honor Magic 5 Lite vs 70 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Honor Magic 5 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 15, 2023, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Lite
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 340K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|163.66 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.13 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.68 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Lite +33%
690
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Lite +15%
1930
1671
|CPU
|118305
|-
|GPU
|98784
|-
|Memory
|69914
|-
|UX
|113011
|-
|Total score
|403241
|340025
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:13 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|13:39 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:34 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|137 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
70
Video quality
77
Generic camera score
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Lite is definitely a better buy.
