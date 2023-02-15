Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite vs Honor 70 VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 15, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Shows 25% longer battery life (40:40 vs 32:36 hours)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4800 mAh

Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (872 against 763 nits)

The phone is 8-months newer

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 403K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 693 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 Lite +14% 872 nits Honor 70 763 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 Lite 89.9% Honor 70 +1% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 40 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:13 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:39 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 18:34 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 06:05 hr 04:54 hr Standby 137 hr 100 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 Lite +25% 40:40 hr Honor 70 32:36 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 Lite n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 70. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite.