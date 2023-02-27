Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 641K)
- Comes with 1131 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3969 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Delivers 55% higher peak brightness (1231 against 795 nits)
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 18W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
95
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
88
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|99.6%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|226 g (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +7%
1424
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +33%
4598
3455
|CPU
|240420
|152251
|GPU
|563919
|259958
|Memory
|222701
|105767
|UX
|186528
|117748
|Total score
|1219602
|641068
|Max surface temperature
|37.6 °C
|44.9 °C
|Stability
|53%
|79%
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|12659
|7459
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|Magic UI 7.1
|-
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|13:43 hr
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|16:12 hr
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|118 hr
|124 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (71st and 81st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Magic 5 Pro +24%
154
Video quality
Magic 5 Pro +41%
144
Generic camera score
Magic 5 Pro +30%
152
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
