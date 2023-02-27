Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1413 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3687 mAh
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 735K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (1231 against 871 nits)
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 18W)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1614 and 1424 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
95
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
88
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|99.4%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|226 g (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~998 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1424
iPhone 12 Pro Max +13%
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +7%
4598
4279
|CPU
|240420
|199661
|GPU
|563919
|262671
|Memory
|222701
|132086
|UX
|186528
|136404
|Total score
|1219602
|735800
|Max surface temperature
|37.6 °C
|45 °C
|Stability
|53%
|75%
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|47 FPS
|Graphics score
|12659
|7882
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|Magic UI 7.1
|-
|OS size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|3687 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:32 hr
|Web browsing
|13:43 hr
|12:04 hr
|Watching video
|16:12 hr
|14:25 hr
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|07:11 hr
|Standby
|118 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Magic 5 Pro +12%
154
Video quality
Magic 5 Pro +27%
144
Generic camera score
Magic 5 Pro +17%
152
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2020
|Release date
|March 2023
|November 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
|-
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
