Home > Smartphone comparison > Magic 5 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
VS
75 out of 100
Apple iPhone 13
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1873 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.71 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 809K)
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (1231 against 832 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 20W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1732 and 1424 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower

Review

Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Magic 5 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 129%
PWM 120 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 1 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Magic 5 Pro +48%
1231 nits
iPhone 13
832 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Magic 5 Pro +6%
91%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro
1424
iPhone 13 +22%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro
4598
iPhone 13 +2%
4671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Magic 5 Pro +51%
1219602
iPhone 13
809184
CPU 240420 202276
GPU 563919 340827
Memory 222701 132614
UX 186528 128546
Total score 1219602 809184
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Magic 5 Pro +45%
12659
iPhone 13
8714
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 45.7 °C
Stability 53% 79%
Graphics test 75 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 12659 8714
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM Magic UI 7.1 -
OS size 24 GB 18 GB

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 3227 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 16:12 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 118 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Magic 5 Pro +2%
37:04 hr
iPhone 13
36:13 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (71st and 94th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Magic 5 Pro +16%
154
iPhone 13
133
Video quality
Generic camera score
Magic 5 Pro +22%
152
iPhone 13
125

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Magic 5 Pro +3%
86 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2021
Release date March 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13
2. Apple iPhone XS or iPhone 13
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 13
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Apple iPhone 13
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Apple iPhone 13
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or iPhone 13
7. Apple iPhone X or iPhone 13
8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or Honor Magic 5 Pro
9. Xiaomi 13 Pro or Honor Magic 5 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or Honor Magic 5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский